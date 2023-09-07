Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 267 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,815,520,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.49. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.