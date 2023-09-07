Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $317,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,641.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.