Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

