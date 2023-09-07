Clear Street Markets LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $2,874,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $126.64 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

