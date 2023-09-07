Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
