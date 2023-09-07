Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,351. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

