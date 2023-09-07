Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS remained flat at $495.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,124. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

