Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 120,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 342,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Comcast by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572,709. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

