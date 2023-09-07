Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,405. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

