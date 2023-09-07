Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $91,795,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 782,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,126,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,849. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $245.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.