Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $91,795,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 782,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,126,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics
In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,849. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $245.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The New Normal: 5 Charts That Could Change Your Perspective
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Institutions are Buying These 3 Stocks and Analysts Agree
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.