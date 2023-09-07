BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQR stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
