BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker's stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

