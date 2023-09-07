BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 175,483 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

