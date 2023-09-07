Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,578 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. 63,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,373. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

