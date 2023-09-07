Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.18. 354,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.