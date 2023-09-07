Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

