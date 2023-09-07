Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,257 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 225.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,930. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.