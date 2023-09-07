BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BUI opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.