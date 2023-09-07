BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,926 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $34,117.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,473,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,326.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,005 shares of company stock worth $1,178,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
