BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,926 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $34,117.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,473,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,326.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,005 shares of company stock worth $1,178,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

