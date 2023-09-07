BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

