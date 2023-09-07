BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

