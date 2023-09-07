BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MHN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

