BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

