BlackRock Inc. Buys 170,412 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.84% of Nucor worth $3,438,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

