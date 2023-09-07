BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $3,409,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,411. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

