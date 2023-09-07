BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE EGF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
