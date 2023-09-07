BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EGF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

