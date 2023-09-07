Berenberg Bank Trims Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Target Price to GBX 290

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON AMS opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of £384.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,968.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.62.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

