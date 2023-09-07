Berenberg Bank Trims Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Target Price to GBX 290

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON AMS opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of £384.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,968.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.62.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
