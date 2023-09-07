Bank of America Lowers Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $42.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ SGML opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.36.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.