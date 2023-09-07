Bank of America Lowers Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $42.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ SGML opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.