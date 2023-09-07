Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.81% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $918,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

