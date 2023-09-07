Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,136,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $841,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.