Bakkavor Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.91 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £576.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.39.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

