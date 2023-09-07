Bakkavor Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.91 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £576.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.39.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
