Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 369,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 67,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,113. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

