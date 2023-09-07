Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $1.35 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

TMDX stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 127,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,503. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

