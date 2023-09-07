Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $73.92. 37,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

