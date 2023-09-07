AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Raised by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,568.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,494.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,509.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

