AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,568.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,494.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2,509.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

