Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,291,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,955,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.17. 20,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

