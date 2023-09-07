AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 862,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,353. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

