Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Asana Stock Down 13.2 %

Asana stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,336,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,246,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

