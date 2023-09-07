Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

