Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Transactions at Asana
In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
