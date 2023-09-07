Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO opened at $29.76 on Friday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

