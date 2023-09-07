Argent Trust Co Takes $826,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 196,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.78.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $321,698. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $218.31 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $223.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

