Argent Trust Co Sells 399 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,385,000 after buying an additional 103,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA stock opened at $513.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.
KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
