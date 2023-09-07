Argent Trust Co Sells 253 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PGR opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.