Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $145,590,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.75. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.