Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

