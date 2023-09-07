Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 298,318 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

APTV opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

