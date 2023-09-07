AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

