Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 257,687 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,687 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Antero Midstream worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

AM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 766,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,811. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

