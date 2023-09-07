Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 125,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 21,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,523. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

