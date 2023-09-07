Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,689 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

